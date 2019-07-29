Buy Photo Child was treated at a hospital after incident. (Photo: The Detroit News)

A Commerce Township man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a 3-year-old boy, crashing his car then tussling with officers trying to arrest him, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

The 26-year-old's girlfriend told deputies he woke up her and the child at their home on Bayberry Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday "by yelling and shaking," investigators said in a statement.

The man wanted to fight her but "went after the 3-year-old child, throwing him out of the rear door of the residence and onto the ground," according to the release. "The suspect then picked him up again and threw the child back into the residence through the same doorway."

After the man went back inside, picked up the boy and pushed him to the ground, he drove off in his car but crashed into another vehicle a few houses away, sheriff's officials said.

The man fled the scene. When sheriff's deputies as well as police officers from Wixom, Walled Lake and Wolverine Lake tracked him down, "the suspect immediately began to actively resist," even in handcuffs, authorities said.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and transported to DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital for medical clearance before being held at the Oakland County Jail. The Sheriff's Office listed operating while under the influence of drugs among the possible charges he faced.

The 3-year-old also was treated at a hospital. Children's Protective Services officials also were alerted, and he has since been placed with relatives, the Sheriff's Office said.

