Oakland University police said Alexander Walker may be missing and was last seen on campus Saturday despite being banned from the grounds. (Photo: Oakland University Police)

Rochester — Oakland University police Tuesday said a former student may be missing and a danger to himself and others.

Alexander Walker, 25, was last seen Saturday on the university's campus, according to officials.

Walker's family told university police he may be suffering from mental health issues and may have access to weapons, authorities said in a statement.

Anyone who encounters Walker on campus should not approach him but immediately call Oakland University Police at (248) 370-3331.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-11-inches-tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he frequently wears a grey suit and tie and wears sunglasses at all hours of the day and night. He also frequently carries a backpack.

Officials said he is homeless and does not have access to any vehicles.

He has been banned from campus and will be arrested for trespassing if found on campus.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/08/06/ex-ou-student-may-be-missing/1933805001/