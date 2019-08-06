Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson speaks on the issue of regional transit during the annual 'Big Four' event at the Detroit Economic Club luncheon at Cobo Center in Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick, John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

The selection of a replacement for the deceased Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson has turned contentious as the Oakland County treasurer is urging the county commission to delay a decision prompted by his political rival.

County Treasurer Andy Meisner has called for the commission to hold off on appointing an interim county leader during a special meeting Thursday called by Commission Chairman David Woodward, a Democratic opponent. Meisner and Woodward are already running for the party's nomination for county executive in 2020.

State law allows the 11-10 Democratic majority commission 30 days to appoint an interim executive or allow that time to lapse in favor of a special election to choose a replacement for Patterson, who died Saturday at age 80. Chief deputy executive Gerald Poisson was sworn in to run the county after the death of Patterson, a longtime Republican.

“Voters, not politicians, should choose our elected leaders,” Meisner said in the press release.

Meisner’s plea was sent out shortly after the county announced a special meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday that might consider a replacement for Patterson. The meeting, called by Woodward, will be preceded by a 6 p.m. majority caucus and a 6:50 p.m. meeting of the Legislative Affairs and Government Operations Committee.

The state law governing the appointment process prohibits a sitting county commissioner from being appointed executive. Woodward, chairman for the commission, would need to give up his seat to be considered for the appointment, leaving the vote to a split Republican and Democratic board.

The board would need a majority of members present, at least 11, to make a quorum.

The commission previously had scheduled a regular meeting for Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m., according to the board's website.

The board has a responsibility to find a consensus on appointing a new interim executive instead of scheduling a special election, said Commissioner Gwen Markham.

"By delaying this decision into a special election, we’re pushing putting someone in the position of executive out into a period of time when we need to be focusing on the budget," said Markham, a Novi Democrat. "That’s our job. That’s the most important thing we do.”

Markham said more than one person has expressed interest in the job, including Meisner and Woodward. She declined to say how she would vote Thursday, but noted it was a "tough decision" for everyone involved.

"It's not so much about politics at this point," she said. "It's about getting the job done.”

Should Woodward's name surface as a potential appointee, Republican support and any absences due to vacations could be the deciding factors in whether Woodward gets selected. Woodward didn't immediately return calls for comment.

At least one of the commission's 10 Republicans is open to appointing Woodward, a former county Democratic Party chairman who has been on the board since 2004 and represents Berkley and most of Royal Oak.

Commissioner Tom Middleton said he canceled plans to head Up North when he was notified of the meeting, but he didn’t learn the meeting was being held to appoint Patterson’s replacement until a Detroit News reporter informed him.

The Clarkston Republican said nothing is guaranteed “until the vote is done,” but he said he may be willing to support Woodward as interim executive “if the circumstances were in such a way.”

“I need to see who’s in the running before I make the commitment,” Middleton said. “I thought it was kind of fast, but they only have 30 days or otherwise it goes to a general election.”

But Meisner said he wants a slower process that is more open to public input.

“An open and transparent process should include a countywide call for applications, public interviews and an understanding of what criteria the commission is using to make the appointment,” Meisner said. “This precedent has been followed in the past with previous vacancies. Why not now? What’s the hurry?”

At least one Republican on the board is sympathetic to Meisner's argument. Commissioner Tom Kuhn said he has yet to see an agenda for the meeting, but said he doesn’t plan to vote Thursday for any appointee.

“This is the county executive,” the Troy Republican said. “It’s the most important position in county government. I think the voters should decide it, even if its temporary.”

Commissioner Adam Kochenderfer would also prefer a special election on the issue, but he noted the Republicans' minority status prohibits them from dictating the terms of the replacement process.

"If Chairman Woodward was nominated for the county executive appointment, I would likely vote no on that appointment," the Rochester Hills Republican said.

The interim executive, who would replace Poisson, would serve until the end of 2020. Woodwad and Meisner are running for the chance to face off against a Republican nominee to win a full four-year term starting in 2021.

