Oakland County officials have canceled a firearms auction that was scheduled for this weekend.

The cancellation comes in the wake of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas that killed 31 people.

The event, slated to be held Saturday in Pontiac, would have sold off guns confiscated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to Oakland County Support Services, according to a notice previously posted on the county website. The notice has been removed from the site.

The auction required that bidders be pre-approved with a valid Michigan photo ID and a federal firearm license.

The county said the auction "will be rescheduled at a later date." County officials did not return requests for comments about why the auction was canceled.

On Saturday, a shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in the Texas border city, leaving 22 people dead and some two dozen injured. Hours later, at an entertainment district in Ohio, another gunman killed nine people and injured more than two dozen others.

