Royal Oak — A Detroit man has been charged with threatening on social media to shoot police officers, officials said Monday.

Martin Gisstennal, 32, allegedly made the threats on Snapchat in the spring, they said.

He was formally charged Saturday in 44th District Court with a count of false report or threat of terrorism, a felony which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison.

Gisstennal (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

A magistrate set bond for Gisstennal at $25,000 and scheduled his next court date for Aug. 26.

Police said officers were alerted to a Snapchat video depicting a male holding a Glock handgun and making statements he was going to shoot police officers.

At the time the video was made, the suspect’s vehicle drove by officers, paramedics and firefighters who were working a motor vehicle accident at Greenfield and Normandy, authorities said.

Detectives reviewed the video to identify the suspects involved. After an investigation, they were able to Gisstennal as the suspect holding the gun and speaking in the video.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/08/12/man-charged-making-threat-against-royal-oak-police/1988384001/