Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner called Tuesday for Commissioner Shelley Taub to resign and said there should be a criminal investigation into her text messages urging Republican colleagues to delete emails regarding the selection of a successor to the late county Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Buy Photo Andy Meisner (Photo: Beth LeBlanc, The Detroit News)

Meisner, a Democrat who has said he was interested in running for the county's top post next year, said an inquiry is needed to reveal the content of messages Taub wanted other commissioners to delete.

"I'd like to know what she was trying to get people to hide and destroy," he said.

Asked if he planned to file a complaint, Meisner replied, "I am exploring that possibility right now," adding: "If no one else is doing it, I will."

"There is enough evidence that ... the prospect of some criminal activity seems likely," he said.

Taub said Monday she regretted sending the texts urging other members of the Board of Commissioners to delete emails regarding the county executive's job, which was vacated when its longtime occupant, Patterson, died Aug. 3.

Taub said she had been advised by an unnamed county office that a Freedom of Information request had come in regarding commissioners' emails. She said she sent out texts to nine colleagues on the board’s Republican caucus to “delete, delete, delete” their emails.

“I was trying to avoid any more public nastiness out there — horrible nasty stuff being written about Brooks and others — over this (process)," Taub told The Detroit News.

Taub should step down, or at least recuse herself from voting on a new county executive, Meisner said. "I think that resigning would be the appropriate thing to do," he said.

The controversy over Patterson’s replacement continues with the county board accepting applications through Tuesday to be considered for the job.

As of midafternoon, 21 people had submitted applications, including Dave Woodward, who a Democrat who resigned as a commissioner last week to become eligible for appointment as executive. The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet Friday and could appoint someone to the post then.

Meisner did not mention Woodward by name but said that when "the former chairman unilaterally resigned," that left the board with a 10-10 split, ending a slim Democratic majority.

"We need to put to rest any concern that any voter in the county would have about the legitimacy of this process," Meisner said.

Public interviews of applicants are scheduled for Wednesday before a bipartisan committee of Marcia Gershenson, D-Bloomfield Hills; Gwen Markham, D-Novi; and Thomas F. Middleton, R-Clarkston.

