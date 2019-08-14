Pontiac — The controversial process to pick a successor to replace the late L. Brooks Patterson as Oakland County executive didn’t take much time to gain more heat Wednesday during an interview process for candidates.

A three-person committee of Oakland County commissioners — Marcia Gershenson, D-Bloomfield Township; Gwen Markham, D-Novi, and Thomas Middleton, R-Clarkston — was preparing to interview the first of five finalists for the job when Middleton asked to make a statement and laid out some concerns.

Thomas Middleton (Photo: Oakland County)

“I’m not going to participate in the interviews,” Middleton said, before abruptly leaving the room.

Minutes earlier, Middleton had explained his objections to the process.

“The application deadline was noon Tuesday and I was given 20 applications and asked to reduce it down to four (people),” said Middleton. “Some applications were described as ‘glowing’ and they were less than that.

“I’m not comfortable with people I chose,” said Middleton, not providing names. “There might be good ones (there) if I had time to look into them.”

Middleton noted the Board of Commissioners is split evenly at 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats. He said the committee’s makeup — two Republicans and one Democrat — was “biased” and “one-sided.”

“For this to work, it should at least be equal.”

Gerald Poisson, Patterson’s chief deputy county executive, has been interim county executive since Patterson’s Aug. 3 death. By county rules, Poisson is to maintain the position until a temporary replacement is named or the commissioners determine a special election for the post is justified.

The committee was expected to report back to the full 20-person board with recommendations on Friday, at which time the commissioners could make a decision.

The pre-selection process has been marred with allegations of back-room deals, much of them focusing on former county commissioner David Woodward, D-Royal Oak, who stepped down last week as board chairman to be eligible for appointment.

County Treasurer Andy Meisner, also a Democrat, expressed interest in the county executive job last March but said recently he would not file an application for board consideration because he felt that the position should be decided by the people, not by elected officials.

