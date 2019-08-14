Suzor (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — A convicted Pontiac sex offender has been charged with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material, officials said Wednesday.

James Arthur Suzor, 44, was charged Thursday in 50th District Court in Pontiac with two counts of aggravated distributing of child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and a count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

A judge ordered him held on a $250,000 cash bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Thursday, according to court records.

The distributing of child sexually abusive material charge is a felony and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison. Suzor faces 10-20 years in prison if convicted of using a computer to commit a crime, according to court records.

Michigan State Police said detectives began an investigation into Suzor earlier last month when its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force became aware he had been obtaining and sharing child sexually abusive material online.

Detectives got a warrant to search Suzor's home and arrested him.

Suzor was convicted in 2000 of first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was discharged from prison in 2016.

