$500 reward offered to tips on South Lyon cemetery vandalism
South Lyon — A business is offering a $500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in the vandalism of headstones at a South Lyon cemetery, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or who is responsible for the destruction should call the South Lyon Police Department at the (248) 437-1773.
Vandals toppled 15-20 headstones at the cemetery, according to police. They also knocked over a number of displays and flowers.
Police received a call about the vandalism last week Thursday.
