Pontiac — A crash involving a Dodge Viper along the Woodward Dream Cruise route left a female passenger with a broken arm Saturday night.

Sgt. Genefer Harvey of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department said the Viper “lost control and hit a building” — a State Farm insurance office on the west side of Woodward on the 45000 block of Woodward.

Harvey said the business was closed when the crash occurred just before 10 p.m., and no spectators were hurt.

Conner West, 16, of Oxford was almost struck by the vehicle when it lost control. His mother, Andrea Crismon, 35, yelled at him to get up from his chair.

“I had to run,” West said.

Crismon said she thought the rain might have played a part in the crash.

Dream Cruise president Greg Rassel said he had no details on the crash, but that "for the volume of vehicles, accidents are pretty minimal" during the Dream Cruise.

"The ones we do have are typically fender benders you find in a normal heavy rush hour," he said.

