Float plane crashes into boats on W. Bloomfield lake but no serious injuries
West Bloomfield Township — A float plane crashed into two boats Saturday afternoon at a West Bloomfield Township lake, but no serious injuries were immediately reported, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
The single-engine Piper PA-18 had two people aboard and crashed about 4:55 p.m. at Orchard Lake, authorities said.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration registry, the plane belongs to Biam Inc. of Redford.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
The West Bloomfield Police Department declined Sunday morning to offer additional information.
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/08/18/no-serious-injuries-after-float-plane-crashes-into-boats-w-bloomfield-lake/2045135001/
