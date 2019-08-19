Troy police seek intruder who touched woman
Troy — Police are investigating an early Monday morning break-in of a home near Rochester Road and West South Boulevard, officials said.
The incident happened about 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Amberwood Drive, authorities said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a woman was in bed when she felt someone touch her leg. She screamed and saw a man run out of the room.
Police said the woman described the suspect as a white male, 18 to 25 years old with a thin build and wearing a white T-shirt.
She also told police nothing was stolen.
Officials said the victim's family members were in the home at the time of the incident.
Investigators believe the suspect entered and exited the house through a basement door, officials said.
Police employed a canine unit to track the suspect and they believe he may have run through neighboring yards. Investigators are asking residents in the area to review footage taken by their surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Troy police at (248) 524-3477.
