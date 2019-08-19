Buy Photo The three suspects fled east on Romeo Road in a blue Chevrolet Equinox. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating an armed robbery of a 17-year-old Sunday in Addison Township.

The Pontiac resident told deputies he had ridden with two males and a teenage girl to Addison Oaks County Park at about 4 p.m. He knew one of the three only as "Eli," investigators said in a statement.

After parking a blue Chevrolet Equinox and walking to a park trail, the driver pulled out a black pistol and demanded his backpack, which had a laptop computer and $400, according to the release.

The victim also was hit in the face with the gun, sheriff's officials said.

The three suspects fled east on Romeo Road in the SUV. Deputies searched the surrounding area but could not find them.

