Pontiac — A 'drug deal gone bad' led to a shooting last week in a Pontiac market parking lot, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of two people shooting at one another in the parking lot of Joslyn Market on Joslyn Road at about 2:47 p.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a white GMC SUV and a black GMC Tahoe parked alongside one another in the Joslyn Market lot, said Sgt. Genefer Harvey with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The surveillance video showed the suspect exiting the white SUV, entering the Tahoe, exiting it and re-entering the white SUV before shooting at the Tahoe with a handgun and fleeing.

Oakland deputies are searching for a 30- to 40-year-old man believed to be responsible.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital by the driver of the Tahoe.

Deputies went to the hospital to speak with the victim, who allegedly was found with multiple prescription pills and a large amount of cash.

After viewing the surveillance video of the incident and finding the prescription pills and cash on the victim, deputies concluded the incident involved a drug deal gone bad, Harvey said.

"It's unknown at this time whether the victim will be facing charges," Harvey said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/08/21/drug-deal-shooting-pontiac-joslyn-market/2055310001/