Pontiac — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old man found shot to death inside his trailer Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Galloway Circle about 5:30 p.m. on a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the head.

Deputies interviewed the victim’s son, who told them his father’s employer had called him because his dad had failed to show up for work that afternoon. The son drove to his father’s residence and found him dead on the living room floor.

The deputies entered the home and found the victim on his back in a large pool of blood. The man had a handgun inside a holster fastened to his waist. Deputies said the home appeared to have been ransacked, with drawers opened throughout and the bed mattresses overturned.

During a canvass of neighbors, deputies learned a neighbor had contacted the manager of the mobile home community to report hearing two gunshots the previous night about 11 p.m. The neighbor believed the gunshots had been nearby or within the mobile home park.

