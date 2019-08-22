Royal Oak — The Detroit Zoo announced Thursday that it's embracing a renewable energy plan and will ultimately draw all of its electricity from Michigan wind parks.

The contract, part of DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program, will take effect in 2021. The wind parks, two in mid-Michigan's Isabella County and one in the Upper Peninsula's Delta County, are scheduled for completion in late 2020.

The latest step in what the Detroit Zoological Society calls its "Green Journey" was explained in a press conference at the zoo.

The zoo's sustainability efforts already include projects as wide-ranging as offsetting its energy consumption with carbon credits, using solar/electric golf carts for transportation, and feeding herbivore waste and food scraps into an anaerobic digester to create biogas that partially powers its on-site animal hospital.

"Our commitment to sustainability is integrated into everything we do," said Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO of the zoological society. "Joining MIGreenPower is a major step forward for us, as our power needs significantly exceed what we can produce."

MIGreenPower is a voluntary program that helps institutions and individuals reduce their carbon footprint, said DTE's Brian Calka, while supporting the development of wind and solar energy projects.

Others who have signed on for varying degrees of renewable energy use include Ford, General Motors, the University of Michigan and more than 8,300 residential and business customers. Ford, GM and UM will also begin drawing power from the new wind farms in 2021, while the smaller consumers are already tapping into solar projects in Detroit, Lapeer and Huron County.

Calka, DTE's director of renewable solutions, said MIGreenPower enrollees see "a slight increase in their electric bill right now," about 1 to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

"However, over time, that premium will reduce, and we think there could be a cost savings opportunity," he said. "To the extent we find ways to reduce energy consumption, the bill might remain constant or go down."

Renewable energy currently makes up 12.5% of every customer's electricity. The zoo expects to eliminate 7,425 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually when it converts to wind power.

