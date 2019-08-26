Farmington Hills — Two people were killed Sunday as they tried to cross a road and were struck by a car, police said.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday on 12 Mile west of Orchard Lake Road, according to officials.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Farmington Hills Police Department's Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

