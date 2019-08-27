A Royal Oak police officer has resigned, two weeks after he questioned a black man when a white woman claimed he was staring at her.

Royal Oak’s police chief disclosed the resignation Monday at a city council meeting. Chief Corrigan O’Donohue said the officer quit Friday “when faced with the consequences of his actions.”

The woman called 911 and reported feeling uncomfortable after 20-year-old Devin Myers circled her vehicle on Aug. 13. Myers says he had parked his car and was walking to a restaurant when he was stopped by police. He believes he was racially profiled.

O’Donohue said the stop shouldn’t have lasted 20 minutes. He said the officer also shouldn’t have asked for Myers’ identification.

O’Donohue said he apologized to Myers two days after the incident.

The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality called last week for the dismissal of Officer Michael Pilcher in connection with the incident.

According to a 911 tape the Police Department released, the woman told a dispatcher an African American man was "just staring at me" and "it’s … making me feel not very comfortable at all." She said she and her son, who drove separately, had just left the Inn Season Cafe and the man "came up right behind me as I was getting into my vehicle."

Police dash cam audio and a viral Facebook video that a passerby recorded both captured Myers objecting to being stopped and questioned. He said he had been seeking a parking spot and did not harass the woman.

