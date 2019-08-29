Troy — Police have released video of a man who broke into a home a couple of weeks ago and touched a woman's leg while she was in bed.

Officials said the investigation into the incident, which happened at about 2 a.m. Aug. 19 at a home near Rochester Road and West South Boulevard.

More: Troy police seek intruder who touched woman

Video released by police shows the man walking around the home, located in the 700 block of Amberwood. Officials posted the video to the Troy Police Department's Facebook page.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman was in bed when she felt someone touch her leg. She screamed and saw a man run out of the room.

Police said the woman described a white male, 18 to 25 years old with a thin build and wearing a white T-shirt.

Since the incident, investigators have determined the man had entered the home twice, once at about 12:40 a.m. and again around 2 a.m, police said.

He was undetected by residents the first time he entered and walked around the home. Multiple family members were at home at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

Officials said investigators believe that the man entered and exited the house through a basement door. Residents reported nothing was stolen from the home.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Troy Police Department's Investigations Section at (248) 524-3458.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/08/29/troy-police-video-intruder-who-touched-woman/2149451001/