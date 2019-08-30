Ferndale — A shooting outside a Ferndale nightclub early Friday morning has left one man in critical condition and another wounded, police said.

Ferndale detective Sgt. Baron Brown, a spokesman for the Ferndale Police Department, said officers were called at about 1:05 a.m. to The Bosco on Woodward, north of Nine Mile, after a report of shots fired.

Police said a shooting outside The Bosco nightclub early Friday morning has left one person in critical condition and another with a wound to a hand.

Officers arrived within minutes and found a 37-year-old from Detroit critically wounded on the sidewalk in front of the club, Brown said. Police found the other victim, a 36-year-old from Detroit, after the individual visited a hospital to have a gunshot wound to ahand treated, he said.

Police have two people of interest in custody, Brown said. Neither was injured in the shooting, he added.

Investigators recovered three semi-automatic handguns on the sidewalk, according to Brown. The two people in custody own two of the weapons found at the scene, he said.

“We’re in the initial phase of the investigation, so we don’t have a lot of answers right now but we’re moving towards there pretty quickly,” the detective sergeant said.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting, Baron said, but it appears it all began with some sort of altercation. It’s also not clear exactly how many shots were fired, but he said it was several.

“The amazing thing to me is with that with a bar full of people and many shots fired in front of it, we only had three people calling 911,” he said. “We know one of the callers was the owner of another bar down the street. So only two people on scene called to report the shooting. That is surprising and concerning, given the gravity of what happened.”

