Waterford Township — Police on Friday released the name and a photo of a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was found after a Tuesday house fire.

Investigators have not yet identified the woman, who was in her 50s.

Officials said they are looking for Adonis Drey Wilson, 35, in connection with the woman's death at 40 North Lynn near West Huron and Telegraph.

Wilson (Photo: Waterford Township Police)

The news comes a day after Waterford Township Police officials said they were treating the case as a homicide.

More: Police investigate death, fire at Waterford home as homicide

Witnesses reported seeing a man at the home several times in the past and saw him there twice the day of the fire, once at 5 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials said the man cut the home's lawn several times and may provide lawn care to other people in the area.

Crews with the Waterford Regional Fire Department were dispatched at about 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a residence on North Lynn for a report of smoke coming from the home, officials said.

Firefighters extinguished a smoldering fire, they said. While they were in the home, the firefighters found the body of the woman.

More: 1 dead after fire at Waterford Twp. home

On Friday, officials said Wilson is about 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds and has black dreadlocks and brown eyes. Investigators believe he is driving a white 2007 Dodge Caravan with a Michigan license plate that reads CCA 014.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts or about the incident should call Waterford Township Det. Al Knapp at (248) 618-6077.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/08/30/waterford-police-seek-person-interest-womans-death/2163607001/