A small plane crashed onto the front yard of a home in Independence Township on Monday; the pilot and passenger sustained minor injuries, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office responded to reports Monday afternoon of a downed seaplane, which caught fire after the crash, the Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page. The crash occurred off of Clarkston Road in the township, police said.

The plane was destroyed. The Sheriff's Office said the plane didn't hit any buildings and no one on the ground was hurt, according to Associated Press reports.

The post said the FAA had been contacted. No other information on the cause of the crash was immediately available.

The pilot and passenger were taken to a hospital and appear to have minor injuries, the sheriff's Facebook post said.

