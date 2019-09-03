Royal Oak — A Bloomfield Hills official has been fined and ordered to perform community service in a November 2018 theft of a school board candidate’s political lawn signs.

Stuart Sherr — an attorney who is completing his fourth term as a Bloomfield Hills city commissioner — appeared before Royal Oak District Judge Derek Meinecke last Friday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny less than $200. Sherr explained to the judge he removed the four political lawn signs of Bloomfield Hills school board candidate Anjali Prasad because he felt they were too close to the Woodward Avenue near Long Lake Road intersection and created a potential hazard to the public.

Stuart Sherr is a Bloomfield Hills city commissioner in Michigan. (Photo: City of Bloomfield Hills)

Signs of other candidates were not disturbed, police reported.

Instead of jail time, Meinecke sentenced Sherr to 10 days in Weekend and Weekday Alternative for Misdemeanants, which provides manual clean-up duties in parks and public buildings; an additional 40 hours of community service of Sherr’s own choosing; and fines and costs of $1,125.

Sherr could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but Bloomfield Hills City Manager David Hendrickson said he expects Sherr will not be an elected city official after November.

“His current term expires on Nov. 12, and he is not running for re-election,” Hendrickson said. “It’s also possible he may resign before then.”

Sherr is vice president of a family real estate investment firm and an heir of Frank Sherr, who founded the now-defunct nationwide chain of Frank’s Nursey & Crafts.

Prasad had reported numerous thefts of her signs and replaced them in an area of Woodward and Long Lake roads where police set up surveillance cameras and filmed Sherr in the act.

