Waterford Township — Police said Friday a 35-year-old man wanted in an Aug. 27 death is in custody and expected to be extradited back to Michigan to face charges.

Adonis Drey Wilson is in custody in Pennsylvania on an unrelated traffic matter, police said in a news release.

Wilson (Photo: Waterford Township Police)

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued a two-count warrant Friday charging Wilson with open murder and second-degree arson in the death of a woman found inside a burned house at 40 North Lynn St.

Witnesses told police a man resembling Wilson had been seen at various times cutting the lawn at the home. He was last believed there at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, hours after the house burned and the woman's body was found by firefighters.

The victim, believed to be in her 50s, has not been identified by authorities.

