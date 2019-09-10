Southfield — Police in the Oakland County suburb of Southfield are involving a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian woman early Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash took place about 5 a.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Santa Barbara, which is west of the Southfield Freeway, Southfield Police Department said in a brief statement.

No information was immediately available on the victim's age or whether the vehicle stopped after the crash.

Some 613 people have died in car crashes in Michigan this year, per the Michigan Department of Transportation. That's based on Michigan State Police data.

