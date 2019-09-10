Farmington Hills — Danielle Stislicki was the victim of an assault and died violently, the Oakland County medical examiner testified Tuesday during the second day of a preliminary examination for the man authorities believe is responsible for her disappearance and death.

Dr. Ljubisa J. Dragovic testified that although Stislicki's body has not been found, he believes evidence from police reports and tests — plus "common sense" — shows she was strangled or killed through another form of asphyxiation.

"Cause of death was determined by (Stislicki) being a victim of assault and the body not being found," Dragovic said during the hearing in 47th District Court for Floyd Galloway Jr., the 32-year-old man charged in Stislicki's presumed murder.

Dragovic signed Stislicki's death certificate in December 2018. The date of death was noted as Dec. 2, 2016, the last day she was seen alive.

One of Galloway's defense attorneys, Sharon Woodside, asked the medical examiner how he could determine the cause and manner of death without a body, saying, "Your opinion is based on information from police reports."

Stislicki, a 28-year-old Farmington Hills resident, was last seen outside a Southfield office building where she worked.

A Michigan State Police forensics specialist linked Galloway's handwriting to a note given to Stislicki that read. “From secret admirer. I hope it made you smile today.”

Detective Sgt. George Lehman testified Tuesday that Galloway wrote the note.

Another MSP investigator, Jennifer Jones, testified that testing shows a "strong" likelihood that DNA belonging to Galloway was found on a swath of carpet that also contained DNA belonging to Stislicki.

The DNA was possible skin cells and not blood, semen or other bodily fluids or tissue, said Jones, a forensic specialist.

Also Tuesday, an FBI agent testified that analysis of records from Galloway and Stislicki's cellular phones showed activity from Galloway's phone in the area of the woman's home and her workplace the day she disappeared.

The phone records also placed Stislicki's phone at Galloway's home on Oxford in Berkley, the agent said.

Galloway, a former security guard at the building where Stislicki worked, is serving a 16-30-year sentence in the attempted sexual assault and kidnapping of a female jogger in Hines Park in September 2016.

On Monday, a co-worker of Stislicki's, Brandon Williams, testified that he saw Galloway driving away Dec. 2, 2016, from the MetLife building on Telegraph Road in Southfield. Galloway, a security guard, was sitting in the passenger seat of Stislicki's vehicle as they drove away on Telegraph, Williams testified.

Stislicki’s mother, Ann Stislicki, testified Monday that daughter was acquainted with Galloway but “wasn’t interested in him.”

The preliminary examination is expected to wrap up Tuesday with prosecutors asking that Galloway be bound over for trial in the missing woman's presumed murder.

