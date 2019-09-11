Southfield — Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Southfield, officials said.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph and Swanson, they said. The victim was an elderly white male.

Officers were called to the area to respond to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash and found the man in the roadway, according to authorities.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and was interviewed.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

The crash was the second Tuesday to involve a pedestrian in Southfield.

A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run at about 5 a.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Santa Barbara, police said.

