Rochester Hills — A 59-year-old man from Rochester Hills was taken to the hospital by first responders Thursday after he was seen running through a neighborhood naked with a handgun claiming someone was going to shoot him, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded at 1:52 p.m. Thursday to Toucan Street in the Avon on the Lake Mobile Home Community after receiving calls about the man. When they arrived, they found him crouched down near a storage shed.

Deputies said he appeared to be holding a semi-automatic pistol. He was sweating profusely and appeared to be very confused, they said.

The man followed the deputies' orders, surrendered the gun and was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.

"The subject made statements that someone was going to shoot him," the office said. "Deputies found nothing to corroborate the subject’s statements."

Neighbors told deputies the man never pointed his handgun at them or made any threats, but he did say someone was trying to kill him.

Paramedics took the man to Troy Beaumont Hospital, where deputies completed an involuntary committal for a psychological evaluation.

Meanwhile, detectives investigated the man's home and found that he had fired several rounds inside, then entered a neighbor’s residence and fired one round before going back outside.

Several bullet holes and spent shell casings were located inside the man's home, deputies said. The neighboring residence was also damaged by a gunshot.

Deputies located a shotgun inside of the home and confiscated it for safekeeping.

The neighbor told authorities they knew the subject and did not want to pursue criminal charges.

