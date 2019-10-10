State police investigate crash involving trooper in Royal Oak Twp.
Royal Oak Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a trooper in Royal Oak Township, officials said.
Troopers were responding to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Eight Mile and Wyoming at about 10:50 a.m. when the crash with the trooper happened, they said.
As one of the troopers was heading to the scene of the motorcycle crash, he struck a passenger car at the intersection of Eight Mile and Coolidge Highway, according to authorities.
The trooper was not injured but the driver of the passenger car, an 89-year-old man, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.
Other units were dispatched to the crash involving the motorcycle, they also said.
