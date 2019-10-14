Madison Heights — Authorities are searching for a person who spray painted racial slurs and references to the Ku Klux Klan on a business Monday.

Police received a call reporting malicious destruction of property at the Octapharma Plasma blood donation center.

Madison Heights police are looking for the person who spray painted racial slurs on a business on 13 Mile near John R. Road Monday. (Photo: Madison Heights Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to the business, at 401 13 Mile near John R, and found the spray painted words on several areas of the building's exterior.

Investigators said it appears the suspect wrote the graffiti on the building about 1:08 a.m. The suspect appears to be a white male with glasses. An image of him was captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Madison Heights police at (248) 585-2100.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/10/14/racial-slurs-madison-heights-business/3977567002/