Troy — A Royal Oak man who was hit by a car as he tried to cross a road earlier this month has died, police said Thursday.

The man, 37, was struck at about 8:42 p.m. Oct. 4 on Coolidge Highway north of Maple near Somerset Boulevard, according to authorities.

Officials said he was hit by a northbound 2009 Pontiac Torrent driven by a 74-year-old Royal Oak woman. She had a single passenger with her.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he died Wednesday, they said. Neither the driver nor her passenger were injured in the crash.

The driver had the right-of-way, investigators said, because there is no legal pedestrian crossing where the crash happened. At the time of the crash, northbound and southbound traffic on Coolidge was rerouted to the northbound lanes due to construction. The road's two lanes were separated by construction barrels.

They also said neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash. Police continue to investigate.

