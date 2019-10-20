Orion Township — A 29-year-old township man was in custody and could face charges in the death of his mother and the stabbing of his uncle early Sunday.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing report in the 4500 block of Rohr Road at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a 60-year-old man, told police he had been stabbed by his nephew, police said, and that he had attacked his mother.

Deputies interviewed the uncle, who had a deep laceration on his shoulder, and were told the nephew also had attacked his 59-year-old mother, the uncle’s sister. The woman was found lying face down in the living room, unconscious and bleeding profusely, according to deputies. Paramedics applied life-saving measures; she was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the uncle told deputies he heard his sister call out for help and allegedly found his nephew strangling the woman. The uncle said he pulled the nephew away from his sister but the younger man went into the kitchen and returned with a knife and confronted the uncle.

The nephew, identified only as a 29-year-old township resident, was found by deputies walking south on Rohr Road, incoherent, sobbing and bleeding from a cut to his neck and a severe laceration to his hand, according to a preliminary report of the incident.

The nephew was taken into custody without incident, treated for his injuries and jailed pending possible charges.

