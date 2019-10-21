Waterford Township — A township police officer is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28 on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in Genesee County.

Officer Kevin Thompson was charged in the alleged Dec. 28, 2018, incident in Grand Blanc on May 30. He has a hearing scheduled before 67th District Court in Burton before Judge Mark W. Latchana.

Township police confirmed Sunday that Thompson, 29, was placed on unpaid administrative leave in May pending the outcome of charges.

Waterford Township police Chief Scott Underwood issued a statement Sunday:

“On Thursday, May 30, 2019 the Waterford Police Department became aware that Officer Kevin Thompson had been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, 3rd degree, by the Genesee County Prosecutor.

“The alleged incident took place while Thompson was off duty and did not occur within the Township of Waterford.

“Kevin Thompson, a two year veteran of the Waterford Police Department, was immediately placed on administrative leave and he will remain on leave without pay until there is some resolution in the pending case.”

