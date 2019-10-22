Clawson — Police are investigating another suspicious incident of a stranger approaching a child, officials said.

A man approached a 10-year-old girl as she was walking home in the area of Schalm Elementary, according to authorities. The incident happened at about 3:05 p.m. Monday. they said.

Clawson Police vehicles (Photo: Facebook)

As the girl was walking home from school in the area of Selfridge Boulevard and Phillips Avenue, a white male with a long white beard and white hair who was driving a newer black truck asked the girl if she wanted some candy, police said.

The girl told him no, ran to safety and the man left in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man should call Clawson Police at (248) 655-4453.

Last week, officials said they were investigating two similar incidents.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/10/22/clawson-police-investigate-possible-stranger-danger-incident/4060922002/