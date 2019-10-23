No injuries were reported in either blaze. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police Department)

Farmington Hills police are investigating suspected arson at an apartment complex.

Investigators said two fires appeared to have been intentionally set a day apart at the Fairmont Park Apartments near Nine Mile and Drake.

In the first incident, a parked vehicle was burned at about 8:25 p.m. Friday, according to a release.

On Saturday, at about 8:08 p.m., another fire was reported in a vacant apartment.

"In both cases, the small fires were extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported," authorities said. "Detectives are actively investigating these reports and officers will be conducting increased patrols in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

