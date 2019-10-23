South Lyon — A 70-year-old South Lyon man and convicted sex offender has been charged with possessing child sexually abusive material, officials said.

Hal Jeffery Wiessbock was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in 52-1 District Court on three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan State Police said.

A judge ordered him held in the Oakland County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear next in court on Oct. 30 for a probable cause hearing, according to court records.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the aggravated possession charges. The charge of using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to seven years in prison. Wiessbock also faces an enhanced sentence as a habitual second offender, authorities said.

Michigan State Police began investigating Wiessbock after detectives became aware he had child pornography, the agency said. A search warrant was executed Tuesday at his South Lyon home and he was arrested.

Wiessbock was convicted in 2000 for indecent solicitation of a child in Illinois, according to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry.

