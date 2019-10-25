A construction worker was killed when equipment fell on him Friday at a site in Novi, police said.

The man was riding a compactor to level uneven ground near Taft and 11 Mile about 1 p.m. when the machinery apparently either "got stuck or tipped over" and landed on him, said Detective Sgt. Kevin Gilmore of the Novi Police Department.

The worker, identified as a 57-year-old Lapeer resident, died instantly, he said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as state police and Oakland County officials were called to the scene. While an investigation is ongoing, "it just looks like a tragic accident at this point," Gilmore said.

Police said the development project the man worked on was associated with Pulte Homes, a brand of PulteGroup, the national home builder.

Reached Friday, a company representative referred questions to investigators.

