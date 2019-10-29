A 63-year-old pedestrian died Tuesday after being struck by a car in Oxford Township, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man had been crossing with his dog in a non-crosswalk section near Drahner and Brookside Court at about 6:25 a.m. when a 2008 Buick Enclave hit him.

The township resident "did have a lighting device on his person at the time of the collision," county officials said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead less than an hour later at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the release. His pet was found unharmed and returned to relatives.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Buick called 911 and remained at the scene until deputies and medical personnel arrived, investigators said.

Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

