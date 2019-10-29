Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating whether gunfire targeting two Pontiac homes hours apart early Tuesday were related.

In the first incident, a 31-year-old woman told deputies she heard shots before returning to her home on Rundell at around midnight then noticed bullet holes outside.

"Several projectiles were found to have penetrated the exterior of the home and passed through the outer walls and into the interior walls," investigators said in a statement.

No one was inside at the time, and the resident did not see a suspect, according to the release.

At about 2:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Linda Vista, a street nearly two miles to the east, on a report of several gunshots fired into a home.

The blasts awakened the 42-year-old resident and her husband, who sought cover on the floor and feared the suspects lingered outside, officials said.

Deputies searched the area but did not find a shooter. An evidence technician collected 13 spent .22 caliber shell casings at the scene, and investigators found multiple bullet holes.

