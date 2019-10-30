Auburn Hills — A Detroit man has been charged with shooting another man over an alleged drug debt, officials said.

London Blake Moses, 29, was arraigned Wednesday in 52-3 District Court in Auburn Hills on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Auburn Hills police. The assault charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

Moses (Photo: Auburn Hills Police Department)

A magistrate ordered Moses held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled a preliminary examination conference of the case against him for Nov.12.

Police said officers were called at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday to the Baymont Inn motel on North Opdyke Road near Interstate 75 and Featherstone Road to respond to a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old Auburn Hills man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said several shots had been fired from a handgun but no other person or property had been struck by the rounds.

Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect in the case as Moses. They determined the suspect and the victim knew each other and that a drug debt precipitated the confrontation and shooting, they said.

Police arrested Moses Sunday in Auburn Hills with help from the FBI and other law enforcement officers, authorities said.

