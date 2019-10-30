A 4-year-old boy was mauled to death in a dog attack Tuesday night in Hazel Park, police said.

His 14-year-old sister called 911 at about 6:45 p.m. to report her mother was trying to stop a male pit bill from attacking him at their home on East Woodruff, authorities said in a statement.

The family had been fostering the 60-pound canine, according to the release.

Investigators learned the mother cut the animal with a knife to defend her son.

When police officers responded to the scene with the Hazel Park Fire Department and saw the dog "actively attacking" the 4-year-old, they used Tasers to free him, authorities wrote.

The pit bull ran out of the house. The boy, who sustained serious wounds to his neck and body, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead.

His 38-year-old mother also was hospitalized for treatment of dog bite injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Officers found and secured the pit bull, which was taken to a local veterinarian and euthanized, investigators said.

"A preliminary finding appears that this case was a tragic incident and the investigation continues to determine why the dog attacked the boy," officials said Tuesday night. "The Hazel Park Police Department extends its sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased."

The death is the second fatal mauling of a child in Metro Detroit in recent months.

In August, 9-year-old Emma Hernandez died after three pit bulls attacked her as she rode her bicycle in southwest Detroit.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for stricter animal policies in the city.

The dogs' owner has since been charged with murder and faces a trial.

