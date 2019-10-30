Madison Heights — Police are investigating a hit-and-run Tuesday that killed a 54-year-old man.

Madison Heights police and fire fighters were called at about 8 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Dequindre near Jenifer to respond to a report of a person lying in the roadway, officials said.

Authorities found a man lying in the southbound lane of Dequindre.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was struck by a vehicle that was traveling south. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

Multiple passersby stopped to help the victim and block traffic until first responders arrived, police said.

Investigators said the victim may be homeless and was seen asking people for money before to the incident.

Police urge the driver of the suspected vehicle or anyone with information about the incident to call them at (248) 585-2100.

