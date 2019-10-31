Ferndale — Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said Thursday he will run for a full four-year term next year.

A news release given to The Detroit News ahead of a planned announcement on Coulter's "future plans" said the Democrat would campaign with the slogan "Moving Forward Together."

Buy Photo Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter talks to reporters and editors of The Detroit News during an editorial board meeting on Sept. 10. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"in just a few short months, i have seen the bright possibilities we can create for our county," said Coulter, who was appointed to replace longtime county executive L. Brooks Patterson, who died in August. "As I talked to residents, community leaders and business downers, they are eager for both stability and forward progress. We have an historic opportunity to leverage the tremendous strengths within our county to create the next and best version of Oakland County."

Coulter was to formally announce his bid for a full term at a press conference at Brass Aluminum Forging Enterprises in Ferndale.

Coulter, 59, was appointed Aug. 16 by the Board of Commissioners following a contentious battle between Oakland County Democrats and Republicans over who would replace Patterson, a Republican whose term expires in December 2020.

Coulter, a Democrat, served as mayor of Ferndale from 2011 until being named to the executive's post. Before becoming county executive, Coulter had planned to run for state representative in 2020.

The executive's race in is expected to attract a wide field of candidates.

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner, also a Democrat, announced his candidacy for the executive's post in March.

Others who have expressed interest in running include county commissioners Chairman Dave Woodward, a Democrat. Possible Republican candidates include Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop of Rochester and former state Sen. Mike Kowall of White Lake.

