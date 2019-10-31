Keego Harbor — Police are looking for the two people who broke into a gun shop Tuesday and made off with several long guns and ammunition.

Officials for the community's school district said police will have an increased presence at its schools Thursday because of the incident.

"As a precaution and in full cooperation with our local law enforcement agencies, we will have an added police presence at Roosevelt Elementary, Abbott Middle School, Orchard Lake Middle School, and West Bloomfield High School during drop-off and pick-up periods at each building," Gerald Hill, the district's superintendent, said in an email sent to parents. "Patrol cars will also be in the areas around schools in the district throughout the day as a precaution. There will also be an added administrative presence in those buildings from central office staff providing assistance and support to our building teams."

He also said there is no reason to believe there is any need for students, staff and families to worry.

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we take the necessary precautionary steps to ensure another safe and fun-filled day of learning in our buildings," he said. "We take the health and safety of everyone in our buildings seriously and we look forward to a swift resolution to this matter within our community."

Policesaid the burglary happened at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Safes and Guns Unlimited store on Orchard Lake Road near Commerce.

The pair used a long-handled sledgehammer to smash a front window and get inside, according to authorities. Officials said they want to recover the weapons before they are used in other crimes.

The thieves apparently left the sledgehammer at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft should call Keego Harbor Police Detective Robert Barnes at (248) 682-3030 or email him at barnes@khpd.org.

Police also ask any residents or business owners in the area to check their security cameras to see if they have any footage of the burglary.

