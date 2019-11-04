An Independence Township teen is in hot water after police said he got drunk Friday and broke into a woman's home.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at about 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 10000 block of Durham near Sashabaw and Oak Hill for a possible home invasion, according to authorities.

A 49-year-old woman had called 911 to report she was awoken by a man opening her bedroom door before she ran out of the house and hid in a neighbor's yard.

As deputies were about to enter the home, they saw a male walking toward them from the far side of the basement, officials said. The teen appeared intoxicated and told deputies he lives in the home.

Deputies arrested the male and the homeowner told them she didn't know who he was.

Meanwhile, the deputies administered a breath test for blood alcohol content and the result showed the teen at .17, more than double Michigan's legal limit to drive for an adult 21 or older.

They determined the teen lived a couple of houses down from where the incident happened, authorities said. Deputies contacted his parents, who thought he was in his bedroom.

Officials contacted a magistrate at the county's juvenile justice center and he released the teen into his parent's custody. Deputies also completed and submitted a juvenile petition for review.

