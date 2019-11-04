Oxford Township — A 51-year-old Roseville man was arrested and a loaded handgun was found in his car Friday after former employees flagged down police and said an ex-worker was disrupting staff and the business, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was arrested for allegedly trespassing and being disorderly after refusing to leave the property and after a sheriff's deputy used a Taser on him, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies found a loaded, .40 caliber handgun on the passenger seat of his vehicle after the vehicle was impounded, the Sheriff's Office said.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, an Oakland County sheriff's deputy who was parked at Sweetland Transportion, located in the 3000 block of Mullins Court, was flagged down by two employees who said a former employee had returned to the business and was yelling at staff and disrupting operations.

The man had previously been ordered to leave the property and been told not to return or face being arrested for trespassing by Sweetland Transportation, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The man refused to leave the business grounds after the deputy found him at the front of the business yelling at staff, the Sheriff's Office said. The man appeared to be in an agitated state, making "irrational and non-sensical statements," according to the Sheriff's Office.

When the deputy attempted to take the man into custody, the man pulled away from the deputy and began to resist arrest, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy then deployed his Taser as the man tried to enter the passenger side of his vehicle.

Once the man was in custody, deputies impounded his vehicle and discovered a loaded .40-caliber handgun on the passenger seat, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to the Oakland County Jail, pending criminal charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

