Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it was continuing an investigation of a report of a drive-by shooting of an Amazon delivery person in Rochester Hills.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 7 p.m. Friday to the area of East Tienken and Vanhoosen roads on a report of a man who was shot in the arm.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the man had not been shot but that his vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Prix, had three bullet holes in the trunk.

One bullet had traveled through the car's truck lid and narrowly missed the victim, a 28 year old from Eastpointe, as it passed through the rear passenger seat and into the driver's seat.

The victim, a contract driver, was delivering packages for Amazon.com. He allegedly encountered a red Dodge Dart with black stripes while in he was in the city of Rochester, police said. The victim told police he had passed the Dodge Dart near the intersection of Letica Road and Bluff Road when it began following him.

The victim said he tried to lose the car by turning left onto Runyon Road. The victim stopped when the Dodge Dart pulled alongside him, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Dodge Dart's driver and its passenger allegedly brandished semi-automatic handguns, according to a police news release. The victim drove away as occupants of the car shot at his vehicle four to six times.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP . The call will remain anonymous.

