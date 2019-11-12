Man hospitalized in shooting outside Farmington Hills hookah lounge
Farmington Hills — A dispute outside a hookah lounge led to gunfire Sunday and left a man hospitalized, police said.
Farmington Hills police are investigating a shooting that officers say occurredafter a dispute at about 2 a.m. Nov. 10 in the parking lot of the Lush Hookah Lounge on Orchard Lake Road between 12 and 13 mile roads.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and reported being shot outside the lounge.The victim was expected to survive, police said.
The owner of the hookah lounge said some people came into his business and asked to use his restroom at closing time, 2 a.m. Sunday. He said after the guests left the bar, an argument broke out.
"They started arguing with each other. After that, we heard they were shooting with each other," Wisam Khudhur said.
Khudhur said he thinks his hookah lounge, where guests smoke flavored tobacco from a single- or multi-stemmed water pipe, is in a safe area.
"I've been owner for two years. ... We don't have no problems," he said. " ... This is something crazy that happened in Farmington Hills."
Several businesses near the hookah lounge also were damaged by the gunfire, police said. Investigators are searching for a dark-colored SUV and potential witnesses.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.
Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.