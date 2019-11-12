Farmington Hills — A dispute outside a hookah lounge led to gunfire Sunday and left a man hospitalized, police said.

Farmington Hills police are investigating a shooting that officers say occurredafter a dispute at about 2 a.m. Nov. 10 in the parking lot of the Lush Hookah Lounge on Orchard Lake Road between 12 and 13 mile roads.

Investigators are seeking leads on the dark colored SUV’s depicted on the photos in connection to a Nov. 10 shooting outside a Farmington Hills hookah lounge (Photo: Farmington Hills Police Department)

The victim was taken to a local hospital and reported being shot outside the lounge.The victim was expected to survive, police said.

The owner of the hookah lounge said some people came into his business and asked to use his restroom at closing time, 2 a.m. Sunday. He said after the guests left the bar, an argument broke out.

"They started arguing with each other. After that, we heard they were shooting with each other," Wisam Khudhur said.

Khudhur said he thinks his hookah lounge, where guests smoke flavored tobacco from a single- or multi-stemmed water pipe, is in a safe area.

"I've been owner for two years. ... We don't have no problems," he said. " ... This is something crazy that happened in Farmington Hills."

Several businesses near the hookah lounge also were damaged by the gunfire, police said. Investigators are searching for a dark-colored SUV and potential witnesses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

