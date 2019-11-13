Independence Township — A 13-year-old Orion Township girl has died after being thrown from a snowmobile, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Whipple Lake and North Eston roads, officials said.

Deputies and firefighters were called after the snowmobiling accident.

Authorities were told a 55-year-old Independence Township man was operating a snowmobile and traveling north on Eston when he was struck from behind by his 13-year-old son, according to police. A girl who was riding with the teen was thrown from the back of the snowmobile in the crash.

A bystander administered first aid to the girl. She was not breathing, but a pulse was detected, officials said.

The girl and the teen boy, also an Orion Township resident, were taken to a hospital. The girl was pronounced dead. The boy is listed in stable condition, according to police. The man was not injured in the crash.

Deputies continue to investigate and said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash. The two teens and the man were all wearing helmets.

