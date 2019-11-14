Addison Township — Two men have been charged in the August armed robbery of a person as he walked a trail in Addison Oaks County Park.

The duo is also accused of a committing crime spree that extended from Oakland County to Bay County.

McKinnon (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Elijah Dominque McKinnon, 22, of Rochester Hills, and Calide Aaron Gordy, 21, of Detroit were formally arraigned on charges in court last week, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

McKinnon was charged last week Tuesday in 52-3 District Court with armed robbery and using a firearm during the commission of a crime. A magistrate ordered him held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled his next court date for Dec. 3.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the armed robbery charge and up to two years for the felony firearm charge.

Gordy was charged last week Monday in the same court with the same charges as McKinnon. A magistrate ordered him held on a $75,000 bond and scheduled his next court date for Dec. 3.

Gordy (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Gordy has a 2017 conviction for using a financial transaction device to steal content without consent.

Both will next appear in court on December 3.

Deputies accuse the two men of assaulting and using a gun to rob an Oxford Township resident who was walking in the county park on Aug. 18, 2019.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects and the vehicle they used in the incident, officials said. On Aug. 22, they obtained a warrant for the two men's arrest.

However, both men were arrested on Aug. 25 in Bay County after a crime spree, the sheriff's office said. The two are suspected of committing several crimes, including home invasion, identity theft and armed robbery in several jurisdictions in both Oakland and Bay counties.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were able to recover items taken from the victim and the handgun used in the robbery. The gun had been stolen in a home invasion four days before the attack in the park, they said.

